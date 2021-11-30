COVID-19: Ogun tops other states in mass vaccination

Ogun has been rated the top performing state in the ongoing mass vaccination campaign against COVID-19.

The Chief Press Secretary, Mr Kunle Somorin, to the governor made this known in a statement on Monday in Abeokuta quoting the report by the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHDA).

Somorin quoted the report as saying other states coming after Ogun in the performance rating are Zamfara, Oyo, Osun and Ekiti.

“It, however, indicated the names of the top five governors as a way of attributing the feat to the efforts they put in place, with Gov Dapo Abiodun ahead of others,’’ he said.

He said the chart showed that Ogun had vaccinated 3.30 per cent, while other states trailed behind.

According to Somorin, the agency’s rating is a proof of the creative approach which the Abiodun’s administration has brought to the table in ensuring the wellbeing of all Ogun residents.

He said that the health sector had in the last two years been on the front burner of the scheme of things, adding that government would remain committed to making its health sector attractive to all.

He urged residents still unvaccinated to go out en-masse to take advantage of the ongoing mass vaccination campaign without delay, assuring government’s effort to ensure a seamless exercise.

The ongoing nationwide mass vaccination campaign is targeted toward vaccinating 50 per cent of the population to further help in the drive to curtail the pandemic in Nigeria. (NAN)

