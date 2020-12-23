COVID -19: Ogun gov urges moderation during Yuletide

Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has called for restraints during the forthcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations in the state.

Mr Kunle Somorin, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

Somorin said the call became necessary as part of efforts to curtail a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

He explained that the call followed a meeting between the state government and some religious leaders as well as community leaders.

Somorin added that the governor also directed all civil servants and other government workers in the state to proceed on Christmas and New Year holiday from Thursday.

“The governor directed that all schools in the state are to remain closed until January 18, 2021, while all bars, night clubs, event centres and other recreational centres should close down indefinitely.

“The governor further directed that all markets are to open strictly between 8 a.m. and 4. p.m. while maintaining social distancing and observing all COVID-19 protocols.

“Gov. Abiodun further directed that religious and worship centres should not exceed 50 per cent of their capacity and that services must also be in compliance with all COVID-19 protocols.

“The governor ordered that until further notice, there should be no gatherings of more than 50 people at any event or ceremony.

” Such ceremonies include conferences, congresses, office events, concerts, seminars, sporting activities, cross-over nights.

“Others are end of year parties, weddings, naming, birthdays, anniversaries, street carnivals” he said

According to Somorin, the governor has also directed that commercial motorcyclists, bus drivers, car and taxi drivers and other transport operators should not carry passengers above 50 per cent of their capacities in compliance with social distancing rules.

The CPS added that Abiodun wished the people of the state a Merry Christmas and prosperous 2021, advising them to observe the seasons with restraint in order to curtail the spread of the virus.

Somorin explained that religious leaders in the state had also adopted the rules and positions taken in the wake of the pandemic COVID-19 earlier in the year.

He listed the rules to include:all worship activities must be observed by not more than 50 per cent of capacity while congregants must wear face masks appropriately (that is, No facemask, No entry).

Also, there should be reliable sources of running water and worship centres should be adequately cleaned and disinfected before and after services

Household bleach solution should be adequately prepared for disinfectations while adequate provision and supervision of multiple buckets must be provided for hand washing.

Others include: provision of alcohol-based sanitiser which must be used before and at intervals of every 20 minutes as well as after service.

” It is paramount for Muslims to perform ablution at home and go to Mosque with their personal praying mats.

”Qualified Medical Practitioners or trained personnel should check the temperature of worshippers with infrared thermometer before allowing them to enter worship centres.

”There should be adequate medical support for sick persons.

” All services on Friday/Sunday and other week days must adhere strictly to COVID-19 guidelines.

”There should be pre-designated standing position/sitting points to ensure not less than 2 meter distancing.

Also, the duration of religious services should not be more than one hour in addition, same duration must be observed at intervals, where there are multiple services,” the statement added. (NAN)