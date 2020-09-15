COVID-19: Ogun FA warns against football competitions

Share the news













The Ogun State Football Association (OGSFA) has warned organisers of football competitions in the state to desist from staging any competition for the time being due to the COVID-19 restriction by the Federal Government.

The Chairman of the Association, Alhaji Ganiyu Majekodunmi, who gave the warning in a statement on Tuesday in Abeokuta, said that the pandemic had not been defeated.

According to Majekodunmi, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the Federal Ministry of Sports and Youth Development have not lifted the embargo placed on contact games and activities in the state due to the directives.

He said that any organiser or club found culpable would face the full wrath of the law.

“It is unfortunate that despite advice and warnings from the Federal Government through the NCDC and the Ogun State Government, some people still go about engaging in football activities without recourse to the NCDC directives on COVID-19.

“All the directives and warnings are in the best interests of the members of the public, as COVID-19 is still a virus that has not been completely defeated in Nigeria and Ogun state,” the statement said.

Majekodunmi said that the public should not see the gradual ease of lockdown as an indication to play football without following the directives of the football bodies.(NAN)