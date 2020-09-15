COVID-19: Ogun FA warns against football competitions

 The Ogun State Football Association (OGSFA) has warned organisers of football competitions in the state to desist from staging any competition  for the time being due to the COVID-19 restriction by the Federal Government.

The Chairman of the Association, Alhaji Ganiyu Majekodunmi, who gave the warning in a statement on Tuesday in Abeokuta, said that the pandemic had not been defeated.

According to Majekodunmi, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the  Federal Ministry of Sports and Youth Development  have not lifted the  embargo placed  on contact games and activities in the state due to the directives.

He said that any organiser or club found culpable would face the full wrath of the law.

“It is unfortunate that despite advice and warnings from the Federal Government through the NCDC and the  Ogun State Government, some people still go about engaging in football activities without recourse to  the NCDC  directives on COVID-19.

“All the directives and warnings are in the best interests of  the members of the public, as COVID-19 is still a virus that has not been completely defeated in Nigeria and Ogun state,” the statement said.

Majekodunmi said that the public  should not see the gradual ease of lockdown as an  indication to play football without following  the directives  of the football bodies.(NAN)


