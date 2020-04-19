COVID-19: Obaseki imposes 10-day dusk-to-dawn curfew on Edo

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has imposed a 10-day dusk-to-dawn curfew on the state, with effect from April 20.

Obaseki made the announcement on Sunday through his official twitter handle.

According to him, the curfew will prohibit movement of people from 7 pm. to 6 am. within the period.

The governor said that the curfew would be reviewed after the 10-day period within which government must have increased screening and testing for the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

He said that the decision was to ensure strict compliance with all the measures aimed at curbing the spread of the deadly virus in the state.

“Dear Edo people, to ensure strict compliance with measures to curb the spread of #COVID-19, I have given an order prohibiting movement of people in Edo state from 7 pm. to 6 am.

“This order will be reviewed after 10 days when we have increased screening and testing,” the governor said in the handle.

Obaseki said that the state government’s decision to impose partial lockdown was to ensure that the economy of the state was not totally shutdown.

According to him, it is also not meant to expose the people of the state to hardship and fatal incidents that might follow a total lockdown.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state had recorded 15 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and discharged six, with one death and eight active cases. (NAN)

