Covid-19: Obasanjo donates former residence as Isolation Centre

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday, announced that his former residence at the Presidential Hilltop, Abeokuta, Ogun State will be used as Isolation Centre for victims of the dreaded Coronavirus disease.

Obasanjo said the 32-room facility has been handed over to the Ogun state government for immediate take over.

The Special Assistant Media, Kehinde Akinyemi who confirmed the development in a press release said that the former President was concerned about the pandemic “and I think those who can in one way or another assist in this situation should do so,” he was quoted as having said.

The facility located off the Presidential Boulevard, Oke Sari, Abeokuta has each of the 32 rooms ensuite, with a standby generator.