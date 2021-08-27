COVID-19: NYSC to decamp violators of safety protocols

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, threatened on Friday that the scheme would decamp anyone who failed to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Ibrahim gave this warning in Abuja during a sensitisation webinar jointly organised by the NYSC and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for prospective corps members ahead of its orientation programme.

“Please don’t travel at night and don’t endanger your security. Kindly stay safe. If you are sick, let us know and don’t jeopardise the Orientation Course.

“We will not hesitate to decamp anyone who fails to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols,” he said.

Ibrahim noted that only those whose results would be negative for the virus would be allowed to register at the orientation camps.

The director-general warned the 2021 “B” Stream II Prospective Corps Members (PMCs) against night journeys, as they prepare to proceed to the various NYSC Camps in Nigeria for the orientation programme.

He advised them against actions that could put their lives at risk, adding that they should report to camp on the dates on their call-up letters to avoid large gathering.

Ibrahim commended the NCDC for supporting the NYSC scheme to sensitise prospective corps members to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The Director-General, NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, urged the PMCs to join hands with the NYSC and the agency to have a successful service year.

Ihekweazu highlighted the importance of preventive measures to reduce the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

According to him, such measures include wearing of face masks and urged them to practise physical distancing, frequent handwashing and following other preventive hygiene protocols.

“We need to remain vigilant, even as we are all increasingly fatigued by the impacts of the COVID-19.

“There are important steps all of us can take to help reduce transmission and protect ourselves in the camp.

“Let’s continue to pay attention to the 3Ws – Wear a mask, Wash your hands, and Watch your distance,” he advised.

According to the NCDC director-general, COVID-19 is still a threat to people who have not been vaccinated.

“Some people who get COVID-19 can become severely ill, which could result in hospitalisation; and some people who have ongoing health problems can be ill for several weeks or even longer after getting infected.

“Even people who did not have symptoms when they were infected can have these ongoing health problems, this is why we should all take the preventive measures seriously,” he said.

Meanwhile, the agency also harped on how PMCs of the scheme could access the COVID-19 Case Investigation Form (CIF) on its dashboard.

According to Dr Oyeladun Okunromade, the Deputy Director and Head of One Health Division, NCDC, the five steps are:

“1. Log in to your NYSC profile page. 2. Click the link/button for COVID-19 Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) Self-Reporting (case Investigation Form (CIF).



“3. You will be redirected to the NCDC portal.

“4. Click Continue to Proceed.

“5. The Self-Reporting form will open and you will be able to fill in your appropriate information.”

Okunromade said it was necessary to restate that everyone coming into the NYSC camps must undergo COVID-19 test, corps members and officials alike.

“Only those that test negative are admitted into the camps,” he stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in November 2020, the NYSC, after putting in place necessary measures for safe reopening of camps, was guided by the NCDC at the reopened camps.

Similar measures adopted for the November and December 2020 Orientation Courses would be applied to the 2021 Orientation Course, with stricter enforcement of all the safety protocols.

The NYSC and NCDC are working closely for a successful exercise as recorded previously. (NAN)

