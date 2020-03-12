COVID-19: NYSC boss assures Nigerians of corps members’ safety

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has assured Nigerians of the safety of corps members in the various orientation camps across the country.

Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, the Director-General of the NYSC, said this while answering questions from newsmen at the Anambra Permanent Orientation Camp in Umuawulu/Mbaukwu on Thursday.

Shuaibu, who personally supervised the COVID-19 Detection Centre during the inspection of corps members and visitors to the camp, said the measure was a nationwide exercise to prevent possible outbreak in camps.

According to him, at the moment there is no reports of COVID-19 case in any of the camps in the country.

He said the NYSC was working in partnership with Federal and state Ministries of Health and the National Centre for Disease Control(CDC) in executing the precautionary measures.

“Reports nationwide say we have not had any problem, there should be no cause for alarm, our corps members have been educated and all the necessary measures have been put in place in the camps.

“Everybody on camp was subjected to screening including myself, the chief judge and the honourable minster.

“We are in strong partnership with the federal and the state ministries of health and the Centre for Disease Control we have no cause to worry,” he said.

Shuaibu charged corps members to give their best during the service year to justify their monthly allowances that had been increased by the Federal Government. (NAN)