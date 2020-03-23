COVID-19: NUJ to FG, take drastic measures now

As the incidence of Coronavirus continue to increase in the country, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) says the time for Federal Government to take drastic measures is now.Mr Chris Iziguzo, President of NUJ, in a statement on Monday said the Federal Government should emulate Lagos and other states that have asked certain categories of workers to stay at home for two weeks.

Iziguzo stressed that the Federal Government should immediately take drastic steps to minimize the spread of Covid-19 across the country.

“The Union is not happy that the Federal Government is not doing enough in this regard and calls for the immediate closing down of the Federal Secretariat Abuja and other offices.

“This is because majority of these workers commute daily to work using public transportation.“There is also an urgent need for more awareness especially in the rural areas while more Isolation centres and testing kits should be provided in the FCT and all states of the Federation.

“These should be without prejudice to the efforts of respective State Governments,” Iziguzo said. (NAN)