COVID-19: NUJ frowns at FG’s invitation of Chinese medical doctors

By Lesley Muosowo Otu

The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) National Secretariat has frowned at the decision of the Federal Government to bring in Chinese Medical doctors to Nigeria in the fight against Covid -19 pandemic.

This was contained in a media release jointly signed by the National President of Nigerian Union of Journalists, Mr. Chris Isiguzo and its National Secretary, Mr. Shuaibu Usman Leman on Saturday 4, April 2020 and made available to Newsdiaryonline.

NUJ stated that despite Nigerian doctors doing exceptionally well in fighting the outbreak, the Federal Government still went ahead to invite the Chinese Medical Mission

“We caution that it will be counter productive to bring in Chinese doctors. While some have applauded the way and manner China contained the virus in Wuhan- the only Chinese city to be so affected, we hasten to note that there is more to this charade than is being let out by the Chinese authorities, and we reject a situation where Nigeria will be used as a Guinea pig for any experiment.

“It is pertinent to plead with the Federal Government to stop this Medical team from coming to Nigeria because of the Italian example where there was an inexplicable spike in Covid 19 related deaths when the Chinese doctors arrived the country.

“The FG should as a matter of urgent concern investigate the allegation that what is happening today is associated with the launching of the 5G communication network, as Nigerians are becoming more agitated over the issue which cannot be swept under the carpet.

“We urge the FG to be more proactive in dealing with these emerging issues because any mistake made will be catastrophic”, the statement reads.