Covid-19: NSCIA suspends Ramadan lectures, congregational prayers

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has ordered the suspension of annual Tafsir sessions and congregational Tarawih prayers during the upcoming Ramadan in various mosques to contain the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

The NSCIA gave this directive in a statement by the Director, Administration Mr Yusuf Nwoha, in Abuja.

He said, the decision was reached at the end of stakeholders engagement of the General Purpose Committee meeting of the council in National Mosque, Abuja.

” The General Purpose Committee of the NSCIA under the leadership of its President-General, His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, in view of the current COVID-19 pandemic considered the reports of the Fatwa Committee and the Ad-hoc Committee on COVID-19 and observed that.

” Scholars of Islam throughout the world are unanimous that the Prophet of Islam warned against the spread of contagious diseases and urged Muslims to prevent the spread.

” The closure of the two Holy Mosques in the Kingdom of Saudi-Arabia for both congregational worship and social functions, which is applauded by Islamic Scholars throughout the world, is a pointer to its compliance to the Prophetic teachings on the subject matter” he said.

He noted that, one of the obligatory religious activity such as the weekly friday prayers was suspended as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus among muslims.

”Jum’ah, as an obligatory religious activity, which is temporarily suspended to prevent the spread of COVID 19 outweighs the performance of any meritorious religious act such as congregational Tarawih and the conduct of Tafsir.

”Consequently, the Council directs that congregational Tarawih in the Mosque and the va1rious Majalis Tafsir (sessions) and I’tikaf during the month of Ramadan of 1441 A.H be suspended.

“Individual Scholars and Organisations are therefore encouraged to employ available means of disseminating information such as radio, television, other virtual facilities, print, social and traditional media for dissemination of tafsir and other da’awah activities” he said(NAN).