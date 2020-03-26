COVID 19 : NSCDC deploys 250 personnel to enforce govt’s directives in Ogun

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ogun said it had deployed no fewer than 250 of its personnel to strategic places to enforce government directives in order to reduce the spread of Coronavirus pandemic.Hammed Abodunrin, State Commandant of the Corps, disclosed this shortly after sensitising market men, women and motorcyclists around Kuto roundabout in Abeokuta on dangers associated with COVID -19 and how to maintain personal hygiene.Abodunrin said that it had become imperative to continuously sensitise the market women and other traders on the need for personal hygiene and ways to stay safe in view of the pandemic.

He said that the Corps ensured that facilitates for washing of hands were placed at strategic places across the state.”We will continue to visit market places to educate and enlighten the people on ways of preventing the virus.“As at today, the number of people infected in Nigeria is more than 50 , in some other countries we know they have it in their hundreds and thousands, and we don’t want that to happen here .

“We are doing this sensitisation in conjunction with the Ministry of Health and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and the essence is to sensitise people to do what they are told to do,” he said.Abodunrin said the command had also developed plans to visit and sensitise owners and managers of hotels, guest houses and motels on safety precautions to avoid the transfer of the virus.

“Owners of such facilities would be educated on the many ways of preventing the scourge, thereby reducing all forms of getting infected and staying healthy.”Abodunrin said that the command was also monitoring to ensure that people do not gather in large numbers, and maintain social distance.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the command also visited Lafenwa, Omida, Sapon and Adatan area of Abeokuta to sensitise people about the virus.(NAN)