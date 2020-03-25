COVID-19: NSCDC deploys 245 personnel to monitor, enforce gov’t directives in Enugu

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has deployed 245 personnel to monitor and enforce compliance to Enugu State Government directives to prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Commandant of NSCDC, Enugu State Command, Mr Everestus Obiyo, disclosed this to newsmen in Enugu on Wednesday.

Obiyo said that the Corps being people oriented, was committed toward ensuring that the virus was kept away from the state by ensuring that people complied with all the preventive measures.

“The personnel are to patrol all the nooks and crannies of the state.

“They are to educate and enlighten the people to observe personal hygiene, maintain reasonable social distance, avoid crowded place and ensure that their household stays in doors as much as possible.

“The personnel will also advise them to report any health condition that is unusual to the nearest health facility as quickly as possible,’’ he said.

The Commandant said that the NSCDC personnel would visit churches, mosques, motor parks, markets, village and public squares and all other such places where people are found in numbers to spread the information on self-protection so as not to become victims.

He also directed some residents that might had traveled or return from abroad to go for self-isolation and medical check so as to nip any suspicious health development in the bud.

“Such proactive measures will not only help them to know their health status, but will also prevent their family members and other of their associates from being infected,’’ he added.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State had during a broadcast on March 24, directed that all public functions be suspended.

Ugwuanyi also closed all schools, while commercial tricycle operators are to carry only two passengers at the back seat at a time and carrying of passenger in front seat is prohibited.

Bus and taxi drivers are to only carry two passengers in a seat at a time among other restrictions. (NAN)