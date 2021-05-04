Dr Ahmed Audi, Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has encouraged personnel to get the COVID-19 vaccine as he received the AstraZeneca jab.Audi who received the jab on Tuesday in Abuja said that the vaccine was safe for all as he felt healthy after the vaccination.

He directed officers and men of the corps in other states to follow his lead.He said that as front-liners, the FCT COVID-19 medical team had assured the Corps that the vaccine was available for all who wished to get vaccinated.The commandant general said that vaccination was ongoing simultaneously at the FCT Command of the Corps and the team were ready to respond to questions of personnel.The FCT Primary Health Care Executive Director, Dr Iwot Ndaeyo, applauded the NSCDC boss for voluntarily offering himself to receive the jab as an example to his officers and men.“We thank the CG for understanding that this is necessary based on the risks faced by officers in line of duty.“

This same exercise is expected to happen across the 36 states and FCT, with a joint effort here, all officers in Abuja will be vaccinated,” Ndaeyo said.He said that when the second dose of the vaccine would be in circulation, jabs would also be administered to the Corps.He stated that vaccines were available at all the approved centres in the territory with about 40,000 doses yet to be administered.He urged Nigerians to get vaccinated as there was nothing attached to the vaccination.

