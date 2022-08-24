COVID-19: NPHCDA assures Nigerians of enough vaccines

By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal

Mrs Hanifa Hamza, the Kwara Coordinator, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), has assured Nigerians of enough vaccines against COVID-19 pandemic.

Hamza stated this on Wednesday at a stakeholders’ training organised by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), National Agency for the Control of AIDs (NACA) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), in Ilorin.

The programme was organised to scale up awareness campaign on why more Nigerians have to get vaccinated as the virus was still in existence.

Hamza spoke on the topic: “Preventive Measures: Overview of COVID-19 vaccination in Nigeria”.

The NPHCDA coordinator explained that the virus was real and still around, adding that since many people are not tested, it is difficult to say it has gone.

”We need to know our status as well as protect ourselves,” she said.

According to her, I am a survivor of COVID-19 infection, hence the need for Nigerians to adequately protect themselves through test and vaccination.

She reiterated that the vaccine was available in medical centres and not harmful, and advised participants to spread the news and not the virus.

Hamza stated that the agency has the mandate to help Kwara Government to vaccinate 70 per cent of her population between August and October, adding that this will ensure adequate protection and stronger immunity.

“COVID-19 transmission is crazy. Please don’t relax, it has come to stay like catarr or malaria; take precautions, don’t joke with your hands sanitiser, vitamin C and eat balanced diet regularly, use your nose and booster dose,” she advised.

Mrs Jessica Akinrongbe, the Senior Emergency Response Officer, NCDC Abuja, noted that Nigerians, especially men below age 60, have to take precautionary measures and prepare to attack the viral infection.

In her paper presentation entitled: “Overview of COVID-19 Epidemiology”, Akinrongbe stated that COVID-19 is airborne disease and it is difficult to control.

According to her, men are highly prone to contact the virus than women, and that other people who have one ailment such as diabetes, pneumonia and the likes are also vulnerable.

She said that people have to get tested routinely and not until when they become sick before going for test.

Akinrongbe reaffirmed that COVID-19 still persist even though not as severe as before, and urged people to protect themselves against virus and prepare to maintain good health. (NAN)

