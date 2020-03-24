COVID-19: NPA orders workers to stay at home

The management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has directed workers in some of its departments and divisions to stay at home for 14 days as part of measures to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

The directive was contained in a circular issued on March 23, in Lagos by Ms Hadiza Bala-Usman, Managing Director, NPA.

Bala-Usman explained that essential departments such as Marine and Operations, Health, Safety and Environment, Security and Finance had been advised to maintain their respective duty posts.

“Following the current Coronavirus Pandemic (COVIDー19), the under-listed non-essential divisions/departments are hereby directed to stay away from duty for fourteen (14) days effective from March 23.

“Members of staff are advised to be conscious of their health and safety by adhering to the preventive measures put in place by the Medical Division of the Authority and other relevant government agencies.

“Staffers are enjoined to strictly comply with this directive,” she said.

She listed the departments to include Corporate and Strategic Communications: Staff from JSS3 — MSS4, Audit Division: Staff from JSS3 — SSS1, Legal Services/Board: Staff from JSS3 — MSS4, Corporate and Strategic Planning: Staff from JSS3 — MSS4.

Others are Managing Director’s Office: Staff from JSS3 — MSS4, Monitoring and Regulatory Services: Staff from JSS3 — MSS4, SERVICOM: Staff from JSS3 — MSS4, Public Private Partnership: Staff from JSS3 — MSS4, Abuja Liaison Office: Staff from JSS3 — SSS1, Human Resources: Staff from JSS3 — MSS4.

Also listed are Administration: Staff from JSS3 — MSS4, Engineering: Staff from JSS3 — MSS4, Land and Assets Administration: Staff from JSS3 — MSS4, Enterprise Risk Management: Staff from JSS3 — MSS4 and Superannuation and Investment: Staff from JSS3 — MSS4.

The NPA boss said: “These Essential DIVISIONS/DEPARTMENTS are to report to their normal duties: Managing Director’s Division, Executive Director Finance and Administration, Procurement, Information and Communication Technology.

“Others are Medical Services, Finance, Marine and Operations, Security, Health Safety and Environment, Facility Management, Drivers assigned to Managing Director, Executive Directors, Medicals and Operational drivers.”

Others listed in this category are Correspondences and Mail Room, and Departmental Heads and Assistants at the Port Level. (NAN)