COVID-19: Northwest states to close schools

As a joint measure to safeguard against the dreaded coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the governors of the Northwest states, in an emergency meeting in Kaduna, announced the closure of all schools across the states from March 23.

Newsdiaryonline gathered that the decision included governors of Niger and Kwara, when Chairman of the forum, Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina, said each state shall consult with national examination bodies to close schools for a period of 30 days.

According to Masari, public health awareness campaigns would begin by each state.

“States will continue to wage aggressive campaigns to encourage citizens to uphold personal hygiene, including hand washing and environmental sanitation.”

On insecurity, the Katsina governor said the state governors resolved to adopt new security measures in tackling insecurity.

“The Governors have agreed on extraordinary measures to tackle the menace of banditry. We will jointly fund operations aimed conclusively at addressing the challenges from the criminal elements,” Masari explained.

Governors of Katsina, Kebbi, Jigawa, Kaduna, Sokoto, Zamfara and Niger attended the meeting, while Kano Governor was represented by his Deputy.

Kwara governor gave his consent via telephone.

Also in the meeting were Secretary of State Governments, SSGs and their Commissioners responsible for security matters and security Chiefs.