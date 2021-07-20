COVID-19 : NOA urges Muslims to celebrate with caution

The  National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Oyo, has urged Muslims to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir with caution, saying the new Delta variant of still very much  around.


Mrs Folake Ayoola, the state’s NOA Director, in her goodwill message to Muslims on Monday in Ibadan, urged them to celebrate without much fanfare in order to curb the spread of the .


She noted that the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir was an opportunity to celebrate, forge closer ties with friends and neighbours and to reflect on the essence and lessons embedded in the celebration.


 “Our still grappling with challenging like the Coronavirus pandemic and insecurity.


“This year’s Eid-el-Kabir offers us the opportunity sober reflections and serious introspection as a of one great country, united by a common destiny,” Ayoola said.


She called on Nigerians to prioritise the above vested interest and mundane worldly desires and rededicate themselves to the things that progress and development to the and .


Ayoola urged the general public to learn and imbibe good virtue, stressing that no nation attains greatness without the corresponding sacrifice from its people. (NAN)

