COVID-19: NOA intensifies campaign on importance of vaccination

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), Kaduna directorate, has begun campaign on the importance of taking the COVID-19 vaccination in order to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

Alhaji Zubair Galadima-Soba, the state director of the agency, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

“COVID-19 vaccines hesitancy by the citizenry even as the world has continued to grapple with the challenges of the pandemic has been a concern to the government.

“It is imperative for the Federal Government to put more efforts in safeguarding the health and lives of citizens.

“Thus far, vaccination to establish immunity remains one of the most effective ways that nations are using to deal with COVID-19 challenges,” he said.

The director explained that the sensitisation was held in the 23 local government areas of the state where community mobilisation officers enlightened community members on the vaccine.

He said the community members were encouraged to avail themselves of the opportunity to vaccinate at the designated hospitals while discouraging them from getting fake COVID-19 certificates without taking the vaccine.

He added that messages related to COVID-19 precautionary measures, such as regular hand washing, use of facemasks and the observation of social distancing were delivered.

He urged those who were to be vaccinated to get it and those that had received the first jab of the vaccine to go for the second jab also.

He added that this was for them to stay safe and keep their loved ones safe from the virus.(NAN)

