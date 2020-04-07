COVID-19: NOA commends frontline workers, others

By Chimezie Godfrey

The National Orientation Agency, NOA, has commended front line medical workers for supporting the Federal Government in the fight against coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The agency also commended the efforts of public organizations and individuals in tackling the spread of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

In a statement on Monday, the Director General of NOA, Dr Garba Abari made the commendation when a non governmental organization, Akin Fadeyi Foundation visited the NOA office in Abuja.

Abari appreciated the Foundation for supporting government’s efforts in combating the virus via it’s public enlightenment campaigns on COVID- 19 pandemic in the country.

He pointed out that the NOA as an agency with the mandate of engaging people to understand the thrust of government policies, programmes and activities has continuously enjoyed the goodwill of several organizations during this period and in the past.

“We are delighted to partner with the Akin Fadeyi Foundation and Funder, MacArthur Foundation as this is another indication of Mr. President’s unwavering commitment to identifying and working with creative talents that abound in the country for nation building efforts.



”In these unprecedented times, we have stepped up our responsibility to ensure that Nigerians are adequately informed and educated about the COVID-19 pandemic, and enlighten them to be abreast of prevention methods, so as to curb further spread of the disease,” he stated.

The DG revealed that the NOA and the Akin Fadeyi Foundation are in partnership to create mass awareness to keep Nigerians informed about the deadly COVID-19.

He added that the messages which are focused on the different methods of prevention and flattening the curve of the disease are currently being broadcast nationwide on the national network, international network and all broadcasting Channels of the Nigerian Television Authority.

He commended the commitment of the COVID-19 Task Force under the coordination of the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, for ensuring Nigerians surmount the challenges of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Executive Director of Foundation, Akin Fadeyi revealed that the organization has produced 6 public communication awareness materials centered on the COVID-19, also aimed at educating the general public on the multi-pronged Federal Ministry of Health/W.H.O recommended directives on the prevention of the viral disease.

“These materials would be impactful in driving home the messages to the grassroots, as people respond positively to audio-visual instructional materials.

“We highly commend the National Orientation Agency for collaborating with us to achieve this impactful project, Fadeyi emphasized,” Fadeyi said.