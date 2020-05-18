COVID-19: No Presidential broadcast today – Media Aide

Share the news













The Presidency has cancelled broadcast earlier scheduled for Monday evening.

The cancellation is contained in tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina on Monday.

According to him, instead of the broadcast, the

Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, would update the nation during its briefings.

“No presidential broadcast on COVID-19 updates today.

“None was planned. Rather, the Presidential Task Force will during its usual media briefings, bring the nation up to speed on the next steps,” Adesina tweeted.

