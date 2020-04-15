COVID-19: No Nigerian tested positive in Singapore – NIDO

The Singapore chapter of the Nigerians in Diaspora Organization (NIDO), has said that no Nigerian in that country had tested positive to coronovirus, #COVID-19.

Dr Jonathan Obaje, the Vice President, NIDO, revealed this on Wednesday during a phone interview.

Speaking on how Nigerians abroad were coping under the preasure of global lockdown since the outbreak of the virus in China, Obaje declared that so far, no Nigerian living in Singapore have been confirmed of the deadly coronovirus.

He said, “So far, no Nigerian in Singapore has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“We keep in touch with each other through NIDO Singapore social media groups. Certainly, the lockdown has created opportunities and challenges.

“Nobody ever imagined that Singapore’s fast-paced, 24-hour bustling city, airport, and seaports could ever slow down for few hours, ever.

“It is almost unbelievable that we could have four weeks of paid leave to stay at home with family.

“Also, to do those things we have always wanted to do, but had no time to do, such as call friends, read books, watch programmes, and so on, it is unbelievable.”

He added that too much of anything is bad especially when people did not plan for it that engagement in useful ventures is key to avoiding boredom.

Obaje mentioned that Nigerians in Singapore have taken advantage of the situation to learn something new to improve their wellbeing and better their lives in spite of the economic challenges.

“The more you open up yourself to learning, the more your chances of coping well with this ‘new life,” he said. NAN