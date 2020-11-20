COVID-19: No cause for alarm in FCE Pankshin – Provost

Dr. Amos Cirfat, Provost, Federal College of Education, Pankshin in Plateau, said there was no cause for alarm over the COVID-19 pandemic in the institution.

Cirfat disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, in Pankshin.

He gave the indication two weeks after the students of the college resumed for academic activities

“So far, we haven’t received any report of ill-health regarding COVID-19 in the two weeks that the students have been in campus for academic activities.

“I can confidently tell you that with the measures taken by the college management coupled with students’ cooperation, there is no cause for alarm.

“We are equally very alert especially in the clinic where all is set for any eventuality. The staff operates 24 hours to all in the campus.