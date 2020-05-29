COVID-19: NMA urges Buhari to call Bello to order

Share the news













By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to save the people of Kogi, from the poor handling of COVID-19 pandemic by Governor Yahaya Bello.

In a statement on Friday, the NMA President, Dr Francis Faduyile, in spite of the the recent discovery of two positive cases in the state, the governor has hardened his heart and ensured that the people remained in the dark and untested.

He pointed out the COVID-19 pandemic that was ravaging the entire world, had necessitated several measures instituted to prevent and contain the outbreak.

Faduuile recalled that on Wednesday, May 27th 2020, the disease was confirmed on two indigenes of the state and one of the patients said to be a known community and religious leader, referred to the National Hospital Abuja by the Federal Medical Centre Lokoja, was diagnosed with COVID-19.

He noted that the association had repeatedly called on all Nigerians to avail the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) an agency of government established by an Act of the National Assembly unimpeded access and assistance to render its duties.

He pointed out that Kogi resisted the advisory to the dismay of the association.

Faduyile reminded the state government that the NCDC is empowered to “prevent, detect, monitor and control” activities and programs for the national response against infectious disease epidemics and other public health emergencies, and also to lead, develop, coordinate these activities in the country.

“Kogi State government especially has hardened its heart and ensured that the Kogi people remain in the dark, untested.

“The people are therefore undiagnosed and untreated even though COVID-19 epidemiologic pattern has 80% of cases that present with none or very mild symptoms yet shedding the virus in their airway and innocently infecting others who may become sicker and die. The identification of these cases is through testing, according to standardised protocols.

“We are incredibly disturbed by the response of the Kogi State government through the State Commissioner of Information. The Commissioner not only described the process of arriving at the diagnosis as fraudulent, but he also went on to smear the frontline Health workers and the NCDC on live national television.

“His use of profane words is capable of demoralising the exemplary gold-winning health workers and the untiring NCDC, which possibly can lead to a national catastrophe.

“The implied consequences of these unbecoming actions are what the Nigerian Medical Association condemns. The attitude of the Kogi State government is both ignorantly meddlesome and irresponsible. It is a demonstration of undisguised hatred against the people it swore to protect and nurture.

“The Association, therefore, appeals to President Muhammadu Buhari to call the State Governor and his officials to order immediately.

“He may issue an order granting unfettered access and protection to NCDC officials into Kogi State and do all that is necessary to contain COVID-19 which we believe is gaining a serious foothold in the State.

“This order may include citing testing facilities in the Army Barracks or any secured location free from the encumbrances posed by the State government,” the NMA President stated.

He said that this advisory had become necessary even as the nation is considering the further easing of the lockdown, given the fact that Kogi borders 11 other states of the Federation and Lokoja, the State capital, a significant road transport interchange.

“We remind Nigerian citizens to take personal responsibility for their safety and protection from COVID-19 now than ever before.

“We restate that on no account should healthcare professionals at any health facility in Kogi state or elsewhere be harassed or intimidated on account of rendering avowed services as it relates to appropriate management of COVID-19 patients.

“We call on our time tested colleagues and other health workers to continue to perform their functions, and strongly advise them to protect themselves first before treating and saving others,” he stated.

