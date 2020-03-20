COVID-19: NMA tasks govt on provision of necessary equipments

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), has called on the government to provide all necessary Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), to the different hospitals so that health personnel can adequately and appropriately manage their patients.

The President, NMA, Dr. Francis Faduyile, on Friday in Abuja, during a press conference on,”The State of Preparedness Towards Containing the Global Pandemic of COVID-19 in Nigeria,” commended the federal governments’ efforts in containing the scourge.

Faduyile pointed out that as the world is battling the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) with numerous researches into its prevention, treatment, and vaccination, that there is need for the government and all stakeholders to up their game in the area of preparedness, management and containing its spread in the country.

He said that as a professional body saddled with the responsibilities of caring for humanity, the NMA has therefore set out guidelines towards the management of COVID-19 in Nigeria, which include its directive to all medical personnel to respond positively to this national emergency.

“We call on all doctors both in private and public health facilities to be at their duty post to promptly treat Nigerians who reported to their hospitals.

“We call on the government to provide all the necessary Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the different hospitals so that health personnel can adequately and appropriately manage their patients.

“We request the isolation wards are upgraded all over the states of the federation and FCT for proper treatment of those infected with COVID-19.

“We direct all state NMA to set up a 5-man committee of health professionals, including doctors, pharmacists, and nurses to monitor the level of preparedness and management of our hospitals. This committee should interact with the different committee set up by their respective State Governors and FCT Minister,” he said.

The NMA President, directed all medical associations that have declared industrial actions against their management to suspend all actions, assuring that the National NMA shall take over the dispute and interact with the different organs and agencies of government.

He directed ARDs of FCTA, Gombe, ESUT-Parklane and Kaduna and NMA Cross River to report back to work and treat Nigerians.

“The NMA shall not hesitate to take appropriate action (s) against government organs and agencies that fail to reciprocate this gesture by honouring agreements with their workers after containing this COVID-19 scourge.

“The National NMA committee on Emerging and Re-emerging diseases shall be strengthened to interact with the federal government in an effort to see that COVID-19 scourge is contained and wiped off this country,” he stressed.

Faduyile call on the general public to follow all instructions given by the government in an effort to contain this disease.