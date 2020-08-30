COVID-19: NLNG donates medical equipment to Edo, Adamawa states

The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG), has donated medical equipment to Edo and Adamawa States, as part of its contribution to the N11.4 billion Oil and Gas Industry Collaborative Initiative.

She said that the N11.4 billion donation was spearheaded by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), to fight the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Edo and Adamawa States are the fourth and fifth respectively, to benefit from the company’s COVID-19 donations, under the initiative, worth N476 million.

She noted that the donations were made by NLNG’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr Tony Attah, who was represented by Fatayi-Williams.

She added that the donations, worth over N234 million, would go to support COVID-19 response by the state governments as well as support the Stella Obasanjo Memorial Hospital, Benin, and the Federal Medical Centre, Yola.

“The equipment donated in Edo State include electric 4-section profiling hospital beds, alpha active mattresses, portable patient monitors with digital technology, dual-channel IBP, EtCO2 (sidestream) – PHASEIN, thermal array recorders, wall mount for truscope series and volumetric infusion pumps.

“Others include boxes of infusomat space line standard, infusion syringe pumps, boxes of perfusor line, perfusor syringes (20ml and 50ml) and docking stations for pumps.

Fatayi-Williams said that in Adamawa State, NLNG donated ventilators, syringe pumps, suction machines, defibrillators, ICU bed, bedside cabinets, mattresses, pillows and hospital cart (resuscitation carts).

“The state also received I -Stat reagent/blood gas/electrolytes analyser, I-Stat cartridge and analyser, infusion pumps, haematology auto-analysers, chemistry analyser and blood/fluid warmer.

“Other items include electronic patient monitors, coagulometer, CRRT machine, blood bank cold centrifuge – 8 buckets, dental chair, Apheresis machine, Dicom printer (OKI) ES8431 DME & UPS and resuscitation bed stethoscope.

“Also, weighing scales, sphygmomanometers, infrared thermometers, nebulizers, autoclaves, wheelchairs, examination gloves, hand sanitizers, digital BP monitors, delivery beds and respirator surgical masks,” she added

The NLNG boss commended the state governments for their persistence and resilience in fighting the pandemic and effectively managing the impact on the lives of Nigerians and the economy.(NAN)