COVID-19: Nigeria’s total rises to 323 as NCDC confirms 5 new cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed give new cases of coronavirus, #COVID19 pandemic.

Confirming the cases on its Twitter handle @NCDCGov Sunday evening, the Centre said 323 cases were now reported in Nigeria.

“Five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: two in Lagos, two in Kwara and one in Katsina.

“As at 09:10 pm 12th April there are 323 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 85 have been discharged with 10 deaths,” the tweet reads.

The Centre added that there were 19 states with confirmed cases in the country.