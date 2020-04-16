COVID-19: Nigeria’s total now 442 as NCDC confirms 35 new cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 35 new cases of coronavirus, #COVID19 pandemic.

It confirmed this through its Twitter handle @NCDCGov Thursday evening.

“Thirty-five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 19 in Lagos, nine in FCT, five in Kano and two in Oyo.”

The Centre added that with the new confirmed cases, Nigeria now reports 442 cases.

“As at 10:20 pm 16th April there are 442 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 152 have been discharged with 13 deaths.”

The NCDC further tweeted that the number of states with confirmed cases of #COVID19 and so fat 20, including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

It gave the breakdown as follows:

Lagos- 251

FCT- 67

Kano- 21

Osun- 20

Edo- 15

Oyo- 13

Ogun- 9

Katsina- 7

Bauchi- 6

Kaduna- 6

Akwa Ibom- 6

Kwara- 4

Delta- 4

Ondo- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Niger- 2

Benue- 1

Anambra- 1