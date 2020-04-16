#COVID-19: Nigeria’s total now 442 as NCDC confirms 35 new cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 35 new cases of coronavirus, #COVID19 pandemic.

It confirmed this through its Twitter handle @NCDCGov Thursday evening.

“Thirty-five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 19 in Lagos, nine in FCT, five in Kano and two in Oyo.”

The Centre added that with the new confirmed cases, Nigeria now reports 442 cases.

“As at 10:20 pm 16th April there are 442 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 152 have been discharged with 13 deaths.”

The NCDC further tweeted that the number of states with confirmed cases of #COVID19 and so fat 20, including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

It gave the breakdown as follows:

Lagos- 251
FCT- 67
Kano- 21
Osun- 20
Edo- 15
Oyo- 13
Ogun- 9
Katsina- 7
Bauchi- 6
Kaduna- 6
Akwa Ibom- 6
Kwara- 4
Delta- 4
Ondo- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Niger- 2
Benue- 1
Anambra- 1




