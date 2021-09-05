COVID-19: Nigeria’s total infection toll now stands at 195,052, with 2,522 fatalities

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) says the country’s total infection toll now stands at 195,052, with a fatality toll of 2,522.

The NCDC made this known via its verified website on Sunday morning, adding Nigeria recorded 27 more Coronavirus (COVID-19) related deaths and 964  new infections from 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports the 964 fresh cases reported on Saturday indicated an increase from the 444 cases posted on Friday.

The public agency noted Lagos State, the country’s epicenter of COVID-19, reported 456; Ondo followed with 180, while Edo recorded the third highest infection with 66 cases.

Amongst others are: Rivers (62), Niger (26), Akwa Ibom (25), Ekiti (22), Kwara (22), Oyo (22), Kaduna (17), Delta (14), Benue (12), Gombe (9), Plateau (9), FCT (8), Jigawa (5), Ogun (4), Bayelsa and Nasarawa (2) each, and Bauchi (1).

The agency also noted the country’s active coronavirus cases Nigeria were 10,026, with a total of 182,463 cases treated and after recovery as of Sept. 4. 

The NCDC said that 2.7million samples of the virus out of the nation’s roughly 200 million population were tested.

The agency said a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) activated at Level two continues to coordinate the national response activities.

Meanwhile, the NCDC noted with the recent surge of COVID-19 cases the country, Nigerians must all do part to help minimise instances of exposure.

The agency stressed every COVID-19 related death was a reminder of the damage COVID-19 when it gets into the  community.

While urging Nigerians to get vaccinated, it stressed the COVID-19 was causing severe illness people of all ages.

The centre therefore advised Nigerians to get vaccinated now themselves, friends and community from the virus. (NAN)

