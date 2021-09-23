COVID-19: Nigeria’s infections hit 203,081

September 23, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey



The Nigeria For Disease Control (NCDC), says the country’s COVID-19 cases rose to 203,081 on Wednesday, recording additional 377 new infections.

The NCDC, via its official website, disclosed on Thursday morning.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the additional 377 COVID-19 infections, on Wednesday, indicated a decrease from the 513 cases reported on Tuesday.

The NCDC added the 377 new cases of the coronavirus, bring the total of in the country to 203,081.

The agency noted 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), reported the cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The NCDC stated Lagos  state reported the on Wednesday with 70 news cases, lower than the 132  cases it recorded the previous day.

Amongst others were; FCT-67, Kaduna-38, Edo-36, Rivers-28, -23, Kwara-22, Ondo-18, Plateau-17, Oyo-16, Benue-12, Ekiti-10, Gombe-8, Kano-7, Imo-3 and Jigawa-2.

It added the latest report includes; backlog of 2 confirmed cases for Jigawa for September 16, 2021 and zero cases from Nasarawa, Ogun, Osun and Sokoto States.

The disease center also noted 231 patients recovered and discharged from various isolation centres in the country, while it noted two other people died from the COVID-19 complications.

According to it, till date, 203,081 cases have been confirmed, 191,601 cases discharged and 2,666 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

It said the Country had tested a total of over 2,997,060 million samples from its roughly 200 million population.

The NCDC added a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities.

The NCDC disclosed there over 8,806  active cases across the country. (NAN)

