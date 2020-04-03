COVID-19: Nigeria’s death toll rises to 4 as NCDC confirms 20 new cases

The NCDC has confirmed the two new deaths in Lagos and Edo State arising from Coronavirus. With this figure, the death toll in Nigeria has risen to four,

Also NCDC has confirmed twenty new coronavirus cases in Nigeria. Out of the fresh case 11 are from Lagos, 3 in FCT,3 in Edo,2 in Osun and 2 in Ondo.

With this Lagos figure confirmed on NCDC’s tweeter handle, Nigeria’s cases have hit 210 as at 10.30PM April 3,2020.

The NCDC tweet reads: “Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 11 in Lagos, 3 in the FCT, 3 in Edo, 2 in Osun & 1 in Ondo



“Two new deaths have been recorded in Lagos and Edo State



As at 10:30 pm 3rd April there are 210 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 11 in Lagos, 3 in the FCT, 3 in Edo, 2 in Osun & 1 in Ondo



Two new deaths have been recorded in Lagos and Edo State



As at 10:30 pm 3rd April there are 210 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/YzXdfxXPTe — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 3, 2020