COVID-19: Nigeria’s active cases surpass 9,000, as infections continue to surge

August 7, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Health, News, Project 0



NCDC Ihekweazu

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (), says the number active COVID-19 cases increased to 9,066 with 565 cases confirmed on Friday.

The made this known via its verified wedsite on morning .

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that the country’s new active indicates an increase from 9,033 cases, registered a day earlier.

The stated that 76 people had recovered and were discharged from various isolation centres in the country on Friday.

The Public health agency said that till date, 165,409  recoveries had been recorded nationwide in 36 states and the Federal Territory (FCT).

According to it, Friday’s statistics is the total reported cases across 16 states the federation and the FCT.

According to the NCDC , Lagos has the highest number of infections with 348 cases. 70, while Akwa Ibom comes next with 45 infections.

Others were Oyo (36), FCT (24 ), Ekiti (15), Kwara (7), Ogun (7), Gombe (3), Anambra and Kaduna reported 2 cases , while Beyalsa, Cross River, Edo, Plateau, Kano and Sokoto registered one respectively.

The NCDC added that Nasarawa, Ondo, and Osun reported zero cases as of Friday.

The agency stated the country had confirmed 177,142 cases, noting that 2,178 people had died in 36 states and the FCT.

It added that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

It said that the country had also tested more than 2.5 million samples for the virus out the country’s roughly 200 million population.

The NCDC said  that the country’s COVID-19 test positivity rate was 6 per cent. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,