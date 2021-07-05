COVID-19: Nigeria’s active cases now 1,356 as NCDC registers additional 56 infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has said that Nigeria’s COVID-19 active cases stood at 1,356 with majority in stable condition, as its registered additional 56 infections as at July 4, 2021.

The NCDC gave this indication through its verified website on Sunday.

The public health agency stated that the 56 new infections were registered from Lagos – 47, the FCT – 6, Ogun – 2, and Gombe – 1.

“Monday’s report includes nine state with no reported cases: – Sokoto, Rivers, Imo, Nasarawa, Plateau, Kaduna, Oyo, Ekiti and Kano,” it stated.

The agency noted that the new cases bring the total case load in the country to 167,859.

It added that four more patients recovered after treatment and were discharged from isolation centers across the country.

The NCDC noted that 164,382 cases have been successfully treated in the country, while zero deaths were registered as at July 4, 2021, leaving Nigeria’s total number of deaths at 2,121.

The NCDC said that the country had successfully tested 2,3 million samples out of over 200 million Nigerians.

It added that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...