COVID-19: Nigerian student dies in US

By Lesley Muosowo Otu

A Nigerian student, expected to graduate in a few weeks, has reportedly died of coronavirus in the United States.

The 25 years old Chemical Engineering student, Bassey Offiong died on Saturday, after the authorities allegedly failed to test him of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The off campus student of Western Michigan University was allegedly denied testing in Kalamazoo Area of Michigan despite symptoms of the virus, including fever and difficulty in breathing.

His sister, Asari Offiong told Newsdiaryonline that she had told him to request for test but Bassey said they refused to test him, but that one of the medical staffer told him that he had bronchitis.

“I know God has him in His presence…he loved God”, a distraught Asari said.

In a tribute to Bassey, the President of Western Michigan University, Edward Montgomery said, “I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing away of one of our students, Bassey Offiong. He was a young man of enormous potentials.

“On behalf of the entire Bronco community, I want to extend my deepest condolences to his entire family, including his sister, Asari who has been generous in communicating with us regularly.

“They are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” he said.

Also the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department released a statement.

“We are truly saddened to learn of the death of a Western Michigan University student to COVID-19. Our thoughts are with the student’s family and WMU as a whole as they grieve the loss of a loved one.

“We know the student was not a Kalamazoo County resident, however this virus has no borders as to when it comes, to who it affects and how it spreads.

“Stay home and if you must go out for essential items, stay safe by taking preventive measures”, the statement read.

Before his death, Bassey was hospitalised at Beaumont in Royal Oak, where he spent the week on a ventilator in the ICU.

Newsdiaryonline gathered that he died after the university reported first case of coronavirus.