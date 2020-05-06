COVID-19: Nigerian Navy suspends resumption of training for recruits

By Lesley Muosowo Otu

In its bid to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nigerian Navy has suspended the resumption for training of successful candidates of the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School (NNBTS) Batch 30.

According to the Coordinator Defence Media Operation, Major Gen. John Enenche in a Press release signed Tuesday, the candidates were initially scheduled to commence training at the NNBTS, Onne Port-Harcourt, Rivers State on 8 May 2020.

Enenche stated that, this resumption date is no longer feasible in view of the current national efforts at containing the spread of COVID-19.