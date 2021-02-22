COVID-19 : Nigerian journalist, others win Gatefield 2020 PJPA award

Investigative journalists Hopewell Chin’ono, David Hundeyin and Feminist Coalition (FemCo), a gender advocacy group, have won the Gatefield People Journalism Prize for Africa 2020 (PJPA).

Mr Adewunmi Emoruwa, founder of the award made the announcement in a statement, on Monday, in Abuja.

He said that the PJPA 2020 comes with a 3,000 dollars reward for the selected journalists and 15,000 dollars worth of strategic communications support to FemCo from Gatefield.

He said that Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, won the People Journalist for Africa 2020, Nigerian David Hundeyin won the People Journalist for Informed Commentary 2020, while the Feminist Coalition were the winners of the People Newsmaker for Social Justice Award.

“We selected Chin’ono for his investigative reporting on the COVID-19 procurement corruption in Zimbabwe. This report stopped this corrupt activity and forced the sack of the country’s health minister.

“We selected Hundeyin for his exposé on the draconian Infectious Diseases Bill under consideration by Nigeria’s House of Representatives during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“This report led to the withdrawal of this proposed legislation, which would have imperilled Nigerians’ fundamental human rights.

“We selected FemCo for their exceptional leadership that rallied an unprecedented nationwide and global response against the injustice of police brutality in Nigeria.” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that PJPA is a public service journalism initiative to recognise and reward journalists, citizen reporters and social justice newsmakers in Africa.

The 2019 award was won by investigative journalists; Fisayo Soyombo, and Kiki Mordi.

A public presentation of the award will hold in May 2021 in a yet to be decided format. (NAN)