COVID-19: Nigeria secures sea time for additional 400 cadets

Share the news













Igala Nurses and Midwives Association (INAMA), Abuja on Monday supported 104 widows and two orphanage homes in the FCT with food items to ease the pain inflicted by COVID-19 pandemic.

The items given to the widows, who came from Gwagwalada, Kuje, Suleja, Karu, Mararaba are: rice, cassava flakes, beans, spaghetti, vegetables oil, Indomie noodles, magi seasoning, salt and little cash to support their transport fare back to their various places.

The Divine Orphanage, Kubwa and Mothers Welfare Group, orphanage, Karu also received bags of rice, cartons of noodles, cartons of juice, toiletries, beverages, detergents, biscuits, medical drugs and others.

The President of the association, Mrs Christie Awunor, while speaking to newsmen during the event said that the donation was done through the support of Aids Healthcare Foundation (AHF), an Abuja-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO).

According to Awunor, the donation is to assist the people put food on their table, going by the challenges occasioned by the novel Coronavirus.

She said that the association had been in the business of helping people since it was founded in 2007, adding that this particular donation was a special one because of the support it got from AHF.

“INAMA has been in existence since 2007; we are a group of nurses who work in different hospitals, organisations, NGOs and ministries and even in schools.

“We put money together to support women who are in need, especially the widows, children in orphanages, young women and girls.

“We put the money together to assist them to do some petty trading and support their families,” she said.

Mrs Helen Wada, former President of the Association, who appreciated AHF for the support, said the association would continue to touch lives to better the lives of women in the society.

The Secretary of the Association, Mrs Mary Nwankwo, also stated that the association had carried out so many routine tests such as checking of blood pressure, sugar level, HIV test and so on to ensure the well-being of women.

Nwankwo said that people who were tested and were down with such illnesses were referred to the appropriate places where they could get treatment by the association.

Mrs Ladi Emmanuel, Mrs Christy Joseph and Mrs Elizabeth Nwogugu, on behalf of other beneficiaries, thanked the association for the care of widows and prayed for God’s blessings on them.

Mrs Enearu Gloria, the Coordinator, Divine Orphanage home, also appreciated the association for the donation noting that not every Nigerian had the kind of philanthropic disposition as members of the association.

She also appreciated the FCT social welfare department which had been a major support in taking care of the children in her orphanage. (NAN)