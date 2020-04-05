COVID-19: Nigeria reports 8 news cases, total now 232

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed eight new cases of coronavirus, #COVID19, pandemic.

According to the centre on its Twitter handle @NCDCGov Sunday evening, five of the cases were in Lagos, two in the Federal Capital Territory and one in Kaduna state.

“Eight new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 5 in Lagos, 2 in the FCT and 1 in Kaduna State,” the Centre tweeted adding that there are a total of 232 cases in Nigeria.

“As at 09:30 pm 5th April there are 232 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Thirty-three have been discharged with five deaths.”