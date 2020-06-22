COVID-19: Nigeria reports 675 new cases, total now 20,919

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Monday night reported 675 new cases of coronavirus infections in 21 states.

The Centre on its Twitter handle @NCDCGov, said Lagos State was recorded 288, followed by Oyo with 76 and Rivers with 56 new cases.

The states recorded as follows:

Lagos-288
Oyo-76
Rivers-56
Delta-31
Ebonyi-30
Gombe-28
Ondo-20
Kaduna-20
Kwara-20
Ogun-17
FCT-16
Edo-13
Abia-10
Nasarawa-9
Imo-9
Bayelsa-8
Borno-8
Katsina-8
Sokoto-3
Bauchi-3
Plateau-2

According to the total number of infections in Nigeria is now stood at 20,919, out of which 7,109 had been discharged, while 525 deaths have been recorded.


