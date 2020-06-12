COVID-19: Nigeria reports 627 new cases, total now 15,181

Share the news













The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Friday night reported 627 new cases of coronavirus, spread across 23 states.

According to the Centre on its Twitter handle @NCDCGov, Lagos recorded the highest number with 229, followed by the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, and Abia which recorded 65 and 54,respecrively.

Recorded cases according to states are as follows: Lagos-229, FCT-65, Abia-54, Borno-42, Oyo-35, Rivers-28, Edo-28 and Gombe-27.

Others are Ogun-21, Plateau-18, Delta-18, Bauchi-10, Kaduna-10, Benue-9, Ondo-8, Kwara-6, Nasarawa-4, Enugu-4, Sokoto-3, Niger-3, Kebbi-3, Yobe-1 and Kano-1.

According to the tweet, Nigeria now has 15,181 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 4,891 discharged cases and 399 deaths so far.

