COVID-19: Nigeria reports 6 new cases, total now 238

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Monday night confirmed six new cases of coronavirus, #COVID19, pandemic.

On its Twitter handle @NCDCGov, the Centre tweeted that two cases were reported in Kwara, two in Edo, one in Rivers and one in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

“Six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 2 in Kwara, 2 in Edo, 1 in Rivers and 1 in the FCT,” it stated.

It added that, with the new cases, Nigeria now has a total of 238 cases.

“As at 09:30 pm 6th April there are 238 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria,” the tweet reads.

It also tweeted that 35 patients had been discharged and five deaths recorded.