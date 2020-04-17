COVID-19: Nigeria reports 51 new cases, total jumps to 493

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Friday night, confirmed 51 new cases of coronavirus, #COVID19.

Of the new cases, as tweeted through its Twitter handle @NCDCGov, the Centre said Lagos recorded the highest of 32 cases.

“Fifty-one new cases of #COVID19 have been reported: 32 in Lagos, six in Kano, five in Kwara, two each in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Oyo and Katsina, while Ogun and Ekiti recorded one case each.”

The NCDC added that as at 10:10 pm, on 17th April, there are total of 493 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

According to the centre, 159 patients had been discharged, while 17 had died.