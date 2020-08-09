COVID-19: Nigeria reports 453 new cases, total now 46,140

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says COVID-19 cases in Nigeria increased by 453, with total infections now 46,140.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Saturday.

The health agency noted that six more persons had died from the disease.

It said till date, 46,140 cases had been confirmed, 33,044 discharged and 942 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The NCDC said that the new cases were reported in 19 states and the FCT.

According to it, the FCT led new cases for the day with 75, followed closely by the country’s pandemic epicentre, Lagos, with 71.

It noted that Benue had 53 new infections , Delta and Borno 39 and 30 cases respectively with Enugu recording 25.

Others were Plateau 24, Osun, 20, Abia, 19, Oyo, 17, Kaduna, 16 while Kano and Ebony confirmed 13 new cases each.

The rest were Ogun, 9, Kwara, 7, Ondo, 6, Gombe, 3, Ekiti, 2, Akwa Ibom, 1, and Rivers 1.

The health agency said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria had continued to increase inspite of concerted efforts to stop it.

The country, however, had reported fewer cases in August, compared to June and July when cases averaged more than 500 daily and hitting 745 on June 18. (NAN)

