COVID-19: Nigeria reports 438 New cases, total now 39,977

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 438 new COVID-19 cases in the country as total infections from the virus rise to 39,977.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Saturday.

It stated that regrettably 11 deaths were recorded in the country.

According to it, 39,977 cases have been confirmed, 16,948 cases have been discharged and 856 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The health agency said that the 438 new cases were reported from 24 states, Lagos (123), Kaduna (50), Rivers (40), Edo (37), Adamawa (25), Oyo State (20), Nasarawa State (16), Osun (15), Enugu State (15), FCT (14), Ekiti (13), Ondo State (13), Ebonyi (11), Katsina State (10), Abia (9), Delta (8), Kwara (4), Ogun (3), Cross River (3), Kano State (3), Bauchi State (3), Yobe (2), Sokoto State (1) and Niger (1).

It noted that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) would continue to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

The NCDC, however, called on Nigerians to note that all COVID-19 tests conducted in the public facilities and within its molecular laboratories network were free.

“There are seven fee-paying labs accredited by the Lagos State Government for COVID-19 testing–Total Medical Services, SynLab, 54gene, Medbury Medical Services, Biologix Medical Services, O2 Medical Services, Clina Lancent Lab, Lagos” it stated.

It noted that results from these laboratories were recognised by the agency.

It also announced the inclusion of the Virology Laboratory, University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Enugu State, to its Molecular Laboratory Network.

The health agency said that this brought to 59, the total number of laboratories in the country. (NAN)

