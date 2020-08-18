COVID-19: Nigeria reports 417 new cases, total now 49,485

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Monday night reported 417 new cases of coronavirus.
According to the Centre on its official Twitter handle @NCDCGov, Lagos among the 17 states recorded the highest cases with 207, followed by Kaduna 44 and Ondo 38.
The cases by states are:
Lagos-207
Kaduna-44
Ondo-38
Abia-28
Anambra-21
Plateau-20
Bauchi-13
Oyo-9
Ebonyi-9
Delta-7
Edo-7
Enugu-6
Niger-3
Gombe-2
Ogun-1
FCT-1
Kano-1
Oyo, Ebonyi, Delta, Edo, Enugu, Niger, Gombe, Ogun, FCT, and Kano are States that recorded less than ten coronavirus cases in the last 24hrs.
The total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria is now 49,485; 36,834 discharged, and 977 deaths.