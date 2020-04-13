COVID-19: Nigeria reports 343 as NCDC confirms 20 new cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, says 20 new cases of coronavirus, #COVID19 have been reported.
It stated on its Twitter handle @NCDCGov Monday that of the 20 cases, 13 were in Lagos, two in Edo, two in Kano, two in Ogun and one in Ondo.
“As at 09:50 pm 13th April there are 343 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 91 have been discharged with 10 deaths,” the Centre tweeted.
It also disclosed that the 343 confirmed cases were reported in 19 states, with a total of 91 discharges and 10 deaths.
NCDC also gave the names and number of confirmed cases in each state as follows:
Lagos- 189
FCT- 56
Osun- 20
Edo- 14
Oyo- 11
Ogun- 9
Bauchi- 6
Kaduna- 6
Akwa Ibom- 5
Katsina-5
Kwara- 4
Ondo- 3
Delta- 3
Kano- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Benue- 1
Niger- 1
Anambra- 1
Leave a Reply