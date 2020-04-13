COVID-19: Nigeria reports 343 as NCDC confirms 20 new cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, says 20 new cases of coronavirus, #COVID19 have been reported.

It stated on its Twitter handle @NCDCGov Monday that of the 20 cases, 13 were in Lagos, two in Edo, two in Kano, two in Ogun and one in Ondo.

“As at 09:50 pm 13th April there are 343 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 91 have been discharged with 10 deaths,” the Centre tweeted.

It also disclosed that the 343 confirmed cases were reported in 19 states, with a total of 91 discharges and 10 deaths.

NCDC also gave the names and number of confirmed cases in each state as follows:

Lagos- 189

FCT- 56

Osun- 20

Edo- 14

Oyo- 11

Ogun- 9

Bauchi- 6

Kaduna- 6

Akwa Ibom- 5

Katsina-5

Kwara- 4

Ondo- 3

Delta- 3

Kano- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Benue- 1

Niger- 1

Anambra- 1