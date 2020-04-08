COVID-19: Nigeria reports 22 news cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC says 22 new cases of coronavirus, #COVID19 pandemic, have been reported.

Through its Twitter handle @NCDCGov on Wednesday evening, the Centre stated that 15 cases were reported in Lagos, four in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, two in Bauchi and one in Edo.

“As at 09:00pm 8th April there are 276 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Fourty-four have been discharged with six deaths,” the tweet reads.