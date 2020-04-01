COVID-19: Nigeria reports 174, as NCDC confirms 23 new cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has now recorded a total of 174 cases, with the confirmation of 23 new ones, Wednesday evening.

At its Twitter handle @NCDCGov, the Centre stated that nine new cases were reported in Lagos, seven in Federal Capital Territory, FCT, five in Akwa Ibom, one in Kaduna and one in Bauchi.

“Twenty-three new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Lagos, 7 in the FCT, 5 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Bauchi State.

“As at 08:00 pm 1st April there are 174 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths,” the Centre tweeted.

Giving a breakdown as at 08:00 pm 1st April, as: 174 confirmed cases, 9 discharged and 2 deaths, it further gave a breakdown of cases by states thus:

Lagos- 91

FCT- 35

Osun- 14

Oyo- 8

Ogun- 4

Edo- 4

Kaduna- 4

Bauchi- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-1

Benue- 1

Akwa Ibom- 5