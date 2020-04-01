COVID-19: Nigeria reports 174, as NCDC confirms 23 new cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has now recorded a total of 174 cases, with the confirmation of 23 new ones, Wednesday evening.
At its Twitter handle @NCDCGov, the Centre stated that nine new cases were reported in Lagos, seven in Federal Capital Territory, FCT, five in Akwa Ibom, one in Kaduna and one in Bauchi.
“Twenty-three new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Lagos, 7 in the FCT, 5 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Bauchi State.
“As at 08:00 pm 1st April there are 174 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths,” the Centre tweeted.
Giving a breakdown as at 08:00 pm 1st April, as: 174 confirmed cases, 9 discharged and 2 deaths, it further gave a breakdown of cases by states thus:
Lagos- 91
FCT- 35
Osun- 14
Oyo- 8
Ogun- 4
Edo- 4
Kaduna- 4
Bauchi- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-1
Benue- 1
Akwa Ibom- 5
