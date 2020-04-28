COVID-19: Nigeria reports 1,532 as NCDC confirms 195 new cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 195 new cases of coronavirus, COVID-19, raising the total to 1,532.

The Centre made the confirmation through its Twitter handle @NCDCGov Tuesday night.

“195 new cases of #COVID19 reported;

80-Lagos

38-Kano

15-Ogun

15-Bauchi

11-Borno

10-Gombe

9-Sokoto

5-Edo

5-Jigawa

2-Zamfara

1-Rivers

1-Enugu

1-Delta

1-FCT

1-Nasarawa

“As at 11:50pm 28th April- 1532 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria,” the tweet read.

It added that while 255 patients have been discharged, 44 are reported dead.