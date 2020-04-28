COVID-19: Nigeria reports 1,532 as NCDC confirms 195 new cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 195 new cases of coronavirus, COVID-19, raising the total to 1,532.
The Centre made the confirmation through its Twitter handle @NCDCGov Tuesday night.
“195 new cases of #COVID19 reported;
80-Lagos
38-Kano
15-Ogun
15-Bauchi
11-Borno
10-Gombe
9-Sokoto
5-Edo
5-Jigawa
2-Zamfara
1-Rivers
1-Enugu
1-Delta
1-FCT
1-Nasarawa
“As at 11:50pm 28th April- 1532 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria,” the tweet read.
It added that while 255 patients have been discharged, 44 are reported dead.
