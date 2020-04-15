COVID-19: Nigeria reports 11 new cases, total now 373

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 11 new cases of coronavirus, #COVID19.

The Centre, through its Twitter handle @NCDCGov Tuesday night, stated that the country’s total had rose to 373.

“Eleven new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Lagos State.

“As at 11:00 pm 14th April there are 373 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 99 have been discharged with 11 deaths,” the tweet read.

It further gave the number of states with confirmed cases of #COVID19 as 19 and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT:

Lagos- 214

FCT- 58

Osun- 20

Edo- 15

Oyo- 11

Ogun- 9

Bauchi- 6

Kaduna- 6

Akwa Ibom- 6

Katsina-5

Kwara- 4

Kano- 4

Ondo- 3

Delta- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Benue- 1

Niger- 1

Anambra- 1