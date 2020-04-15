COVID-19: Nigeria reports 11 new cases, total now 373

April 15, 2020 News Editor Health, News, Project 0

ZenithBank



The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 11 new cases of coronavirus, #COVID19.

The Centre, through its Twitter handle @NCDCGov Tuesday night, stated that the country’s total had rose to 373.

“Eleven new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Lagos State.

“As at 11:00 pm 14th April there are 373 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 99 have been discharged with 11 deaths,” the tweet read.

It further gave the number of states with confirmed cases of #COVID19 as 19 and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT:

Lagos- 214
FCT- 58
Osun- 20
Edo- 15
Oyo- 11
Ogun- 9
Bauchi- 6
Kaduna- 6
Akwa Ibom- 6
Katsina-5
Kwara- 4
Kano- 4
Ondo- 3
Delta- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Benue- 1
Niger- 1
Anambra- 1




Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*