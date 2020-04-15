COVID-19: Nigeria reports 11 new cases, total now 373

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 11 new cases of coronavirus, #COVID19.
The Centre, through its Twitter handle @NCDCGov Tuesday night, stated that the country’s total had rose to 373.
“Eleven new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Lagos State.
“As at 11:00 pm 14th April there are 373 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 99 have been discharged with 11 deaths,” the tweet read.
It further gave the number of states with confirmed cases of #COVID19 as 19 and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT:
Lagos- 214
FCT- 58
Osun- 20
Edo- 15
Oyo- 11
Ogun- 9
Bauchi- 6
Kaduna- 6
Akwa Ibom- 6
Katsina-5
Kwara- 4
Kano- 4
Ondo- 3
Delta- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Benue- 1
Niger- 1
Anambra- 1
