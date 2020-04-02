COVID-19: Nigeria reports 10 new cases, total now 184

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed that 10 new cases of coronavirus, #COVID19, have been reported in Nigeria.

The Centre on its Twitter handle @NCDCGov Thursday evening said seven cases were reported in Lagos while three in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

“As at 08:00 pm 2nd April there are 184 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty have been discharged with two deaths,” the tweet read.

It gave a breakdown of cases by states as follows: Lagos- 98, FCT- 38, Osun- 14, Oyo- 8, Akwa Ibom- 5, Ogun- 4, Edo- 4, Kaduna- 4, Bauchi- 3, Enugu- 2, Ekiti- 2, Rivers-1 and Benue- 1.